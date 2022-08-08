  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, detroit police, Detroit Police Department, dog, neighbor, Roselawn

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is in police custody after shooting up his neighbor’s home and injuring a dog inside.

The incident unfolded early Monday morning on Roselawn Street on the city’s west side.

READ MORE: Lighthouse Partners With Gleaners To Expand Food Relief

According to Detroit police, the suspect was involved in a dispute with his neighbor and began firing shots into his home, injuring the dog.

READ MORE: 3 Dead, 9 Hurt In Separate Weekend Shootings In Detroit

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect then barricaded himself inside a home but was later apprehended just before 6 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: Olivia Newton-John, Beloved Singer, Songwriter And Actress, Dies At 73

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.