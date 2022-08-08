  • WKBD-TV

detroit, lake st. clair, Macomb County Sheriffs Office, search and rescue

ST CLAIR, MI (CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff Marine Divison and Dive Team is searching for a man who went underwater at Lake St. Clair and never resurfaced Sunday night.

According to MCSO, deputies were called out to the north end of the lake around 7:30 p.m. after a man in his 30s went underwater and never resurfaced.

Crews searched until it got too dark, and resumed the search at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Additional information was not available.

