(CBS DETROIT) — The Motown Museum celebrated the completion of the first two phases of its expansion project on Monday with Motown stars Smokey Robinson, the Temptations’ Otis Williams and more in attendance.
The two phases–the transformation of three Motown-era homes and the "new front porch" of Motown in Rocket Plaza—are apart of the $50-plus million project.
The three renovated homes will house Hitsville Next, which will be a creative and educational hub for young artists and entrepreneurs.
“There used to be a park called pathway that would lead you to Motown. We would sit, stand and congregate and have fun. But its even more fun to see everyone coming to see what’s being built,” Williams said.
Robinson was at a loss for words about the legacy Motown created.
He said the museum and its expansion will help leave an impact for generations to come.
“I see these young people coming and fulfilling our legacy. There are kids whose parents haven’t even been born yet who will know about Motown,” said Robinson.
The Motown Museum is inviting the community to celebrate the expansion on Saturday before the museum officially reopens to visitors on Sunday.
