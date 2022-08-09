(CBS DETROIT) – Two suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire.

Michigan State Police say they were contacted by the Detroit Police Department requesting assistance as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle with a murder suspect heading westbound on I-96 near Merriman Road.

Troopers were heading east on I-96 near Farmington Road and turned around to go in the direction the pursuit was heading.

As the troopers caught up with the pursuit, the vehicle exited I-275 at 6 Mile Road.

Police say the suspect was traveling at a high speed, lost control, and rolled over down the embankment.

According to officials, the 25-year-old male passenger was ejected from the SUV and the 46-year-old male driver was tossed into the rear of the vehicle.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire and it was extinguished.

Troopers help treat the suspects injuries at the scene and then they were transported to a local hospital. Both have non-threatening injuries.

The Detroit Police Department is handling the charges for both of the suspects and are with them at the hospital.

No MSP trooper, DPD officer, or anyone besides the two suspects were injured in this incident.

