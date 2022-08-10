(CBS DETROIT) — A 20-year-old man is charged in the connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Jaylin Julius Colon, of Flat Rock, with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Colon was arraigned Tuesday in 34th District Court and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
At about 3:05 a.m. on Aug. 6, police were called to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township where they found Gavino Torres III, 17, with gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen.
The Detroit teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors say Colon allegedly pulled out a gun, fatally wounding the teen before fleeing the scene.
He later turned himself in to the Huron Township Police Department, authorities say.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 17.
