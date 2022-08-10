DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling nearly 260,000 older midsize cars in the U.S. because plates in the ceiling can come loose if the side curtain air bags inflate in a crash.
The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans. The automaker says headliner pates on both sides of the cars may not be secured properly and could detach and hit drivers or passengers.READ MORE: Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit
Kia says it has one report of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima.READ MORE: Kalamazoo Man Faces Homicide Charge After Running Over Woman In Lot
Kia says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that dealers will put industrial-grade tape over the plates to help secure them. Notification letters will be sent Sept. 26.MORE NEWS: Jury Picked, Evidence Next In 2nd Trial In Gov. Whitmer Plot
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.