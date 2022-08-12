(CBS DETROIT) – Three people are in custody after leading Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit officers on a high-speed chase while shooting at them.
Troopers assisted after Detroit Regional Communication Center notified them that Detroit officers were pursuing a stolen black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The passenger in the truck fired shots at the Detroit police cars from the truck’s sliding rear window.
Troopers joined the pursuit in the area of Schaefer and I-75 and the passenger continued to fire shots at the police cars.
According to MSP, troopers were able to execute a PIT maneuver on northbound Southfield near Outer Drive and brought the suspect vehicle to a stop.
The three suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot but were all arrested by troopers.
DPD officers took custody of the three suspects and they are processing the truck.
Troopers recovered the stolen AR-15 pistol and found a second gun, a Taurus semi-automatic pistol.
Police say one of the suspects had thrown the second gun under a tree at 17623 Snow Ave in Dearborn.
In addition to this, police say the stolen truck driver is wanted for double homicide.
No one was injured during this incident.
