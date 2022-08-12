(CBS DETROIT) — The State of Michigan and Consumers Energy are pledging to power more than 1,200 publicly-owned government buildings with clean energy.

Officials say Michigan made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings throughout the Lower Peninsula. According to a press release, it supports about 68 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in the state — equivalent to more than 20,000 cars.

“Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan.”

As part of the Clean Energy Plan, the company is hoping to close all of its coal-fired plants by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040.

To meet Michigan’s pledge, Consumers Energy plans to add new solar power plants in the stat over the next three or four years.

“As governor, I am proud that the State of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet, and lower energy costs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the press release.

“Today, we are proud to announce that Consumers Energy is joining BWL and DTE in an agreement with the State of Michigan to power state buildings with clean energy. This is a critical step that will help us reach the goal I proposed in 2020 to have all state buildings run on 100% clean, renewable energy by 2025. Let’s keep working together to fight climate change with common-sense steps that will lower taxpayer energy costs and ensure that state operations have the energy they need to succeed.”

