(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping.
The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission.
For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.
