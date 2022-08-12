(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning.
Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene.READ MORE: 'A Blessing': Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start
Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified.READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed In Exploding Air Bag Death In Michigan
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.MORE NEWS: The Temptations 'Ain't Too Proud' Musical Opens At Detroit Opera House
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.