(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning.

The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue.

Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later.

It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

