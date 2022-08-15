(CBS DETROIT) – Two men received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing a 14-year-old boy who was stranded in cold water at the Dunbar Quarry, according to officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau are the two individuals being recognized after saving the teen’s life.

On Thursday, May 19, Ingersoll heard a dispatch about a person yelling “Help!” at the Dunbar Quarry, which is the local name for a deep portion of Lake Monroe, located in the area of East Dunbar Road and Hull Road in Monroe County.

Within five minutes, Ingersoll arrived at the scene and met emergency responders from Monroe Charter Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police trooper Mitchell Lehman, who were already there.

According to MDNR officials, the teen was clinging to a rock cliff and displayed early signs of hypothermia.

Capt. Nadeau had been trying to toss a rope to the boy, but Ingersoll quickly decided that it was necessary to enter the water, as it appeared the boy was losing strength.

Officials say Ingersoll jumped from the rock cliff, about 15 feet down into the water, and Nadeau followed seconds after Ingersoll emerged.

The two men helped get the teen into a life jacket, and directed him to a rock to keep him above water.

A rescue boat brought the teen to shore and then he was transported to a local hospital.

According to officials, Ingersoll patrols Monroe County and has been a conservation officer since 2016 and Nadeau has been with the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department since 1993.

Both men were recognized during the Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, which was hosted at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit.

