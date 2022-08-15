(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break.

Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

“We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release.

“On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them. In times of crisis, Michiganders stand together. We will do what it takes to get through this.”

The advisory was issued Saturday after the Great Lakes Water Authority reported the break to the 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

GLWA says as water flow and pressure has been restored to communities impacted by the break; however, the department’s boil water advisory will remain until results from samples verify the water is safe to drink.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the break.

On Sunday, about 133,000 people in the area remained under an advisory.

GLWA says the precautionary advisory was lifted for some communities, including Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the Village of New Haven.

On Monday, the city of Auburn Hills says is no longer under an advisory.

GLWA says communities that remain under an advisory include Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township as well as one business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo.

Resident under the advisory should not drink water before boiling it. Water must be brought to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using.

Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

