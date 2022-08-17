  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:detroit police, Detroit Police Department, Non-Fatal Shooting, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 16.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the 12-year-old and her group of friends were leaving Denby Park near Morang Avenue and Riad Street when they got into an argument with another person.

The victim was grazed by a bullet on the right hip when the argument led to a fight, and someone pulled out a gun, police say.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.