LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A huge boost is coming to public transit in Michigan after the announcement of $23.4 million in grant money to upgrade buses and bus facilities in the state.
According to a press release, grant awards of $12 million will be coming to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), $4.3 million to Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), and $167,000 to the City of Midland Dial-A-Ride to invest in public transit vehicle fleets and facilities.READ MORE: Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration made the announcement Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Video Shows Rescue Of 10-year-old Boy From Raging Water In Alpena
“Today’s $23.4 million investment will help Michigan upgrade buses and bus facilities, making them cleaner and more efficient,” said Whitmer in the press release. “I am proud of MDOT, Flint MTA, DDOT, and the City of Midland Dial-A-Ride for winning these investments for their communities. These resources will help us continue growing Michigan’s economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and investing in every region of our great state. Michigan put the world on wheels, and we will build our leadership by competing for mobility grants to move Michigan forward.”
The ‘Low-No Program’ makes funding available to help transit agencies buy or lease U.S.-built low or no-emission vehicles, including related equipment or facilities. Eligible Michigan urban and rural public agencies can apply to MDOT for these federal funds to replace their older fleets, upgrade their equipment and facilities, and invest in new technology.MORE NEWS: Key Insider: 2 Men Were 'Very Eager' To Kidnap Gov. Whitmer
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.