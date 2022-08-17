  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:Alpena, four mile dam, michigan state police, rescue

ALPENA COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old Ossineke boy is recovering after falling into the raging waters of a dam in Alpena Township.

In a tweet posted by the Michigan State Police’s 7th District, video shows the boy clutching to a concrete structure in the Four Mile Dam when officers arrive on the scene. One of the troopers quickly deployed a ResQ Disc and personal floatation device. AN off-duty firefighter was able to swim to the child and escorted him to shore.

The child was assessed by paramedics and is doing fine.

Watch video of the rescue in the tweet below.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.