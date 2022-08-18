(CBS DETROIT) – A six-lane giant slide at Belle Isle Park reopens Friday.
The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.
The cost is $1 per ride.
The park says it is partnering with the Summer Youth Employment Program to expose children to parks "the natural environment through a work cohort and creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers."
