(CBS DETROIT) – A six-lane giant slide at Belle Isle Park reopens Friday.

The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

The cost is $1 per ride.

The park says it is partnering with the Summer Youth Employment Program to expose children to parks “the natural environment through a work cohort and creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers.”

