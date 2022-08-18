(CBS DETROIT) – Deadline Detroit, an online publication for more than 10 years, will shut down next month.
The publication co-founder Allan Lengel says the sit will “go dark” after Sept. 5.READ MORE: Detroit Symphony Orchestra Announces Single Tickets For 2022-2023 Season
After celebrating its 10th anniversary back in April, Lengel says he has “simply ran out of juice.”READ MORE: Oakland County Woman Charged With Impersonating Health Professional
He returned to Michigan in 2011 to start the publication.
Lengel thanked his colleagues and readers, saying he hopes the publication made a difference.MORE NEWS: A Look Into Cost Of Prescription Drugs Following Passage Of Inflation Reduction Act
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.