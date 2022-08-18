  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Deadline Detroit, an online publication for more than 10 years, will shut down next month.

The publication co-founder Allan Lengel says the sit will “go dark” after Sept. 5.

After celebrating its 10th anniversary back in April, Lengel says he has “simply ran out of juice.”

He returned to Michigan in 2011 to start the publication.

Lengel thanked his colleagues and readers, saying he hopes the publication made a difference.

