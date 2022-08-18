(CBS DETROIT) — Fans of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra can prepare for the 2022-2023 season.
DSO announced Wednesday that single tickets will be available for the next season with a special chamber music performance by a trio of musicians on the QLine.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Along I-96 In Detroit
“We hope attending one of the outstanding performances we are offering this season inspires our community to come back again and again, making the DSO and Orchestra Hall one of their regular entertainment destinations,” said DSO President and CEO Erik Rönmark.READ MORE: Nurses File Lawsuit Against University Of Michigan Alleging Refusal To Bargain
The new season begins on Sept. 21 with The Music of Star Wars at Orchestra Hall.
Single tickets are now on sale for the 2022-2023 season. To purchase a ticket, visit dso.org or call 313-576-5111.MORE NEWS: Deadline Detroit Co-Founder Says Website Will Shut Down After Sept. 5
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.