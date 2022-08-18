(CBS DETROIT) – A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle along I-96 in Detroit late Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-96 near Evergreen Road. Police say the crash happened after a 47 year-old Redford Township woman was traveling too fast around a curve on I-96 and struck the victim, forcing them off the motorcycle and into a median wall.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Charges have not been released.
