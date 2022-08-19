GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Grand Rapids company has been named to fill and finish orders of the monkeypox vaccine for use in the United States.
Bavarian Nordic A/S announced on Thursday that Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing of Grand Rapids will begin filling orders for the vaccine. Bavarian Nordic announced on August 15 that they’ve received an additional order of 2.5 million doses of the vaccine. Combined with previous orders, the company has now requested a total of 5.5 million doses to be delivered in 2022 and 2023. The announcement is expected to expand Bavarian Nordic’s manufacturing capacity.READ MORE: Detroit's Historic Marlborough Apartments To Reopen For First Time In 40 Years
“Rapidly increasing the supply and safe delivery of monkeypox vaccine to Americans at the highest risk of contracting the virus is a top priority for President Biden,” said Bob Fenton, Coordinator of the White House National Monkeypox Response. “This partnership between Bavarian Nordic and GRAM will significantly increase the capacity to fill and finish government-owned doses – for the first time in the U.S. – and allow us to deliver our current and future supply more quickly to locations nationwide.”READ MORE: Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Blocking Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban
According to a press release, Bavarian Nordic will be able to quickly deliver doses to the United States while freeing up capacity for other countries. The company also says they’re taking steps to increase the filling capacity at its manufacturing site in Denmark.MORE NEWS: Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.