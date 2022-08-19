(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan GOP governor candidate Tudor announced on Friday that she has selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate for the November election.
Hernandez, who was chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee, ran for the U.S. House in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain.READ MORE: Detroit Youth Choir Calls For More Action On Gun Violence In Newly Released Video
The husband and father of two served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2017 until 2021.
“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy,” Dixon said in a statement. “Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices as having on our families.”
Dixon’s selection came one hour before the 5 p.m. deadline to submit her choice for a running mate, ahead of the party convention on Aug. 27.READ MORE: Michigan Judge Blocks Abortion Ban, Opponents React
She won the Republican primary earlier this month, defeating four males candidates, and now takes her campaign to November gubernatorial election against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
With Hernandez as her running mate, Dixon said they will “put front-and-center the issues families care about,” which includes inflation.
“I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November,” Dixon said.MORE NEWS: Belle Isle Park's Giant Slide Closes Down After Concerns Of Speed
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.