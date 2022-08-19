(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning.
According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road.READ MORE: Detroit's Historic Marlborough Apartments To Reopen For First Time In 40 Years
It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released.READ MORE: Michigan Company To Help Produce Monkeypox Vaccine For Federal Government
The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police.MORE NEWS: Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Blocking Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.