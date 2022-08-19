(CBS DETROIT) – Oudolf Garden Detroit opened up on Belle Isle last summer.
With COVID restrictions, the world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf wasn't able to see his masterpiece until now.
Oudolf finally saw the new public garden in person for the first time on Friday. His last visit was more than three years ago before construction began.
The 3-acre garden sits in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.
Oudolf says Detroit is the perfect setting to showcase his work.
The garden is open seven days a week.
The public is invited to meet Oudolf at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the garden.
