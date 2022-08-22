(CBS DETROIT) — The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.
In an update on Sunday, park officials say they will be spraying water on the slide between rides to control the speed.
Officials say the slide will be operating for the next two weeks and will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The cost remains at $1 per ride and riders must be 48 inches tall or taller.
“Please follow the operators instructions when riding, remember to lean forward. See you at the Giant Slide,” park officials said in a Facebook post.
Officials announced on Friday that it was closing down just hours after it reopened. At the time they said there were concerns with the speed of the riders and said to be making adjustments.
