(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

“There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew.

Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.

Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research.

“I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he said.

Gibson says a team is what it takes for an event like the one on Monday to come together with people in attendance from all over the world.

“We try to work together, collaborate together and make a bigger impact on the people suffering from this disease,” he said.

The foundation, now in its sixth year, has inspired athletes of all kinds to get involved.

“When you say the word Parkinson’s, people immediately imagine an older person with tremors,” said Jimmy Choi.

In his first Kirk Gibson Golf Classic, Choi attended to help break the stereotypes surrounding the disease.

Choi has been living with the disease for almost 20 years; however, that hasn’t stopped him from participating in American Ninja Warrior, ultra marathons and breaking records in fitness competitions.

Gibson said living a fulfilled life with Parkinson’s is tough and isn’t for the faint of heart. He mentioned his bucket list of certain life events he’d still like to accomplish. Atop that list is more golf.

