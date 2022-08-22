LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new officer in Livonia and he is a 12-month-old Golden Doodle puppy in need of a name.
The Livonia Police Department shared a post on Facebook, asking the community’s help in naming the newest member to the force.READ MORE: Residents Urged To Stay Indoors As Officers Respond To Barricaded Gunman
Police say the puppy is joining its handler Sgt. Stacy Hayne in the Office of Professional Standards.
His role includes engagement with the community, providing comfort in assisting with interview involving children or victims of traumatic events, and offering support to first responders in Livonia after critical incidents.READ MORE: Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl During Shoe Robbery In Detroit
Anyone who wants to vote on a name can choose either Duke, Waldo, Cooper, Otis and Chase.
Click here to vote, which ends at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs In Bid To Lower Costs
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.