(CBS DETROIT) – State officials say say they would love to see more people buying electric vehicles across Michigan, but they say they don’t think that can happen unless more charging stations pop up around town.

A new partnership is working to make the initiative happen, which Deonte Wardlow said he is excited to hear about in Metro Detroit.

“I love them,” Wardlow said. “It will benefit you in the long run.”

Wardlow is an Uber driver and currently rents his Tesla. On Monday, he stopped by Meijer on Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit to charge up his vehicle while he went shopping.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said getting more charging station installed is what drivers need to see to switch to electric vehicles.

Gilchrist announced on Monday that a new public private partnership with Volta, DTE Energy, Kroger and the State of Michigan is working to add charging station in hopes of boosting EV sales in the state.

“And the partnership between Volta and DTE, meet the needs of different communities.”

With the new tax incentive rolled out by the Biden administration and more supercharging stations popping up, and his personal experience driving EVs, Wardlow said he considers going to a dealership to buy an electric vehicle.

“Pretty soon everything will be switching to electric… I think it’s the best thing coming in the future,” he said.

