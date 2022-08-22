  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:barricaded gunman, detroit, pierson road, Police

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded gunman and they’re asking residents in the area to stay indoors as a result.

The situation is unfolding at a home on the 8200 block of Pierson Road on the city’s west side.

Not many details are known about what prompted the standoff and it’s unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

CBS Detroit is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as new details are learned.

