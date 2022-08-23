(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle.
Police found the body of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works around 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the back seat of an SUV on the 19000 block of Stahelin Avenue in Detroit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detroit Police say an argument between the victim and 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds Jr. escalated into gunfire. An investigation then led to the arrest of Reynolds Jr. on Aug. 20.
Reynolds is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearms.
It's unclear when he's expected in court.
