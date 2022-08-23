  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Luke Laster
Filed Under:dispatchers, Macomb County, Macomb County Sheriffs Office

(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday.

Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard.

READ MORE: Belle Isle Aquarium Adds Octopus, Needs Help Naming Him

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties.

READ MORE: Repairs Underway As Erosion Comes Close To I-94 In Macomb County

Esley says training is individualized.

For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Science Center, Aramco Americas Hosting Annual Traveling Science Program

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.