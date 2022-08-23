Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Woman Found Dead In VehicleA Detroit man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle.

MSU Grad Among First Peace Corps Volunteers To Return To Service OverseasPerkins is among the first wave of Peace Corps volunteers heading back out to help serve the world, returning to where his spark to help and serve others all began -- the Dominican Republic.

Man Killed While Walking Along I-275 In Huron TownshipA man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking down the southbound lanes of I-275 in Huron Township late Monday night.

Two In Custody After Police Chase Leads To Airbag Theft Ring In DearbornPolice have arrested two men in connection to a rash of airbag thefts throughout metro Detroit.

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge CrossingFour men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada.

Residents Urged To Stay Indoors As Detroit Police Respond To Barricaded GunmanDetroit Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded gunman and they're asking residents in the area to stay indoors as a result.