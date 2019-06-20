Menu
First Forecast Today- Monday July 1, 2019
Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid with a chance for severe t-storms late today/tonight
44 minutes ago
Fewer Opioid Prescriptions Were Written in Michigan Last Year
Released data from state officials states that Michigan doctors wrote less opioid prescriptions in 2018 than in the year 2017. This fifteen-percent drop is the greatest yearly decrease seen in recent history since 2015.
Police To Step Up Patrols Around Holiday
In an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period including Independence Day, Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement.
Michigan Police Increase Enforcement To Stop Drunk Driving During Fourth Of July
Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement in an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period that includes Independence Day.
Flint Hears From Prosecutors Who Dropped Water Charges
Prosecutors who dropped charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal have explained their decision in a public forum.
Michigan Man Charged With Transporting Heroin and Fentanyl
27-year old Traverse City native Amos Martin is suspected of bringing heroin and fentanyl from the Saginaw area. On June 27, 2019, Martin was arrested and charged with delivering and manufacturing heroin, possession of heroin, use of narcotic as well as a habitual offender third offense.
Lyme Disease On The Rise In Michigan, 26-Year Old Woman Becomes Advocate
Michigan native 26-year old Breanna Ramos knows the pain of Lyme disease. Recently, her and others have spoken openly about their pain and their long road to a diagnosis in a Lansing hearing room.
First Forecast Weather June 20, 2019 (Today)
Rain Moves Out This Evening
11 days ago
Weather Stories
Expect Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday.
Expect Mostly Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Pistons Owner Tom Gores Not Done With Palace Land Just Yet
The Pistons moved from The Palace and begin playing in their new downtown arena in 2017. They are preparing to move remaining team and business operations from The Palace to the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in Detroit, which is scheduled to be finished this fall.
15-Year Old Cori Gauff is Youngest Player to Qualify for Wimbledon
American tennis prodigy Cori "Coco" Gauff, 15, just became the youngest player in the Open era to advance through qualifying to reach Wimbledon's main draw where she will play compatriot Venus Williams.
Tigers Fall To Nationals 2-1, Scherzer Strikes Out 14
Scherzer (8-5) struck out his former teammate on four pitches, one of 14 on the afternoon as he pitched in Comerica Park for the first time since leaving Detroit as a free agent after the 2014 season, lifting the Washington Nationals over the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday.
Bowman Gets 1st Cup Series Win!
Alex Bowman is part of the club now. That means no more cracks about coming up empty.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
5 Things To Do During Fourth of July Week
The Fourth of July is a holiday where people break out in their red, white, and blue to show their patriotism. Here's a way for you to celebrate outside of the usual fireworks:
3 Budget-Friendly Events to Enjoy in Detroit This Week
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Detroit this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.
Here's what to do in Detroit this week
Looking for something to do this week? From crab legs to podcasts, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.
Guide To 2019 Fourth Of July Vacations
Looking to make a break for it for the 4th of July holiday weekend or another long summer weekend? The options are endless — you just need to decide if it's a USA road trip you're after or a hop-skip-jump over the Atlantic.
The 3 Best Dive Bars In Detroit
Looking to try the top dive bars around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit.
Upcoming 2019 Metro Detroit Fairs
Are elephant ears and candied apples calling your name? Well, here are the upcoming Metro Detroit fairs:
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Autos
Michigan Gas Prices Have Increased
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.79 per gallon as travelers prepare to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday.
Michigan Matters: Mobility and the Motor City on the Move
It was talk of autos, mobility and the Motor City which took center stage as the CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” crew attended the Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s event on Thursday and heard latest about the 2020 North American International Auto Show.
