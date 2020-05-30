US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM A Detroit Police officer uses tear-gas on protesters during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan late May 29, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late Friday over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)