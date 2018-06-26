Filed Under:blueberry farm, West Michigan

FENNVILLE (AP) — Lawyers for 330 migrant workers and a western Michigan blueberry farm have agreed to settle a lawsuit over pay.

A federal judge is holding a hearing Wednesday. Each worker is likely to get at least $300. Payments could be higher if people can’t be found and money is leftover.

Blue Star Farms in Allegan County was accused of failing to keep accurate records and failing to fully pay workers during the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons. The farm denied the allegations but agreed to settle the lawsuit.

The money would be paid over a few years because the farm can’t immediately afford to foot the bill. The total settlement is valued at $200,000. Lawyers for the workers would get up to $66,000.

