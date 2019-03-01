Latest Videos
First Forecast Weather March 1, 2019 (This Afternoon & Evening)Clouds Move In This Evening
Jaden Smith Foundation Bringing Clean Water To FlintJaden Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan. Matt Yurus reports.
First Forecast Weather March 1, 2019 (This Morning)Sunny Start to the Day
First Forecast Weather March 1, 2019 (Overnight)Skies Clear Overnight
First Forecast Weather February 28, 2019 (Tonight)Clouds Decrease This Evening
First Forecast Weather February 28, 2019 (This Afternoon & Evening)Clouds Increase Today
Eye On Detroit - Detroit Cookie CompanyLisa Germani visits the Detroit Cookie Company in Ferndale.
New Photos From Jupiter Look Like A Van Gogh PaintingNo, that’s not Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting, but the swirls are pretty convincing. NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent back some lovely new photos of Jupiter that give us all of the Post-Impressionist feels. Matt Yurus reports.