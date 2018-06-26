Filed Under:2018, hospitals, Michigan, ranked
(credit: Harper University Hospital)

MICHIGAN — U.S. News & World Report says four children’s hospitals in Michigan are among the best in the country across numerous pediatric specialties. The news organization released its 12th annual “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings Tuesday.

The rankings looked at 10 pediatric specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; neonatology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgerys; orthopedics; pulmonology; and urology.

In Michigan, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital-Michigan Medicine; Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Grand Rapids; Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit; and Holtz Children’s Hospital at UM-Jackson Memorial Medical Center, Miami all made the list.

