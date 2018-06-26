Comments
Get those shades ready to wear! June 27, is National Sunglasses Day. Brought to you by the Vision Council, the day is meant to celebrate the importance of wearing shades to protect the eyes from the sun’s harsh ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Blue Cross Blueshield of Michigan has put together a list of tips and extra precautions to take to keep your eyes safe.
Here is a list of safety tips:
- Be Smart in the Sun: Only half the people who wear sunglasses check the UV rays before buying them, and at least 20 percent of cataracts cases are caused from sun exposure. You want sunglasses that are 100 percent UV protected even on cloudy days.
- Limit Screen Time, Take Breaks: Research shows that between 50 to 90 percent of people using screen devices display signs of eye problems. Limit screen time when possible and give your eyes a break every 20 minutes.
- Be Careful at Home: Half of all eye injuries occur at home. Household items that pose potential threats include cleaning products, hot grease, oil and makeup. For children certain toys can prove to be dangerous.
- Stay Hydrated, Eat Right: A great way to support eye health is to consume foods that contribute to healthy vision. Increasing the amount of vitamin C vitamin E, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids is recommended. Those suffering from dry eyes are encouraged to blink and stay hydrated.