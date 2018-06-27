By Liz Parker

The 4th of July is a very patriotic time for most Americans. It celebrates our freedom from the British, and often involves fireworks, barbecuing, and other foods and drinks, not necessarily in that order. Check out this list for the best events happening in the Detroit and metro area for the holiday.

Salute to America

Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Blvd.

Dearborn, MI 48124

(313) 982-6001

www.thehenryford.org

Date: June 30 and July 1, 3, 4, 2018

On June 30 and July 1, 3, and 4, Greenfield Village will again host its annual Salute to America program, featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, with a fireworks finish. Tickets range from $17.25 (youth members/DSO subscribers) to $27.00 (adult non-members/non-subscribers), and children 4 years and under are able to attend for free. Tickets can be bought at the Henry Ford or Greenfield Village, or online. The event also includes musical performances by those dressed in 1800s/1900s garb, including fife players and a marching band.

Stars & Stripes Festival

Suburban Collection Showplace

46100 Grand River Ave.

Novi, MI 48374

(248) 348-5600

www.starsandstripesfest.com Date: June 28 through July 4

The Stars & Stripes Festival will again take place at Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, this year, and it runs from June 28 through July 4. The festival includes live music, fireworks, a carnival midway, Shell Camino Monster Truck rides, as well as a demolition demonstration, an arts and crafts village, food trucks, and more. Admission is free, but the live music events require a ticket, which can be purchased here.

21st Annual River Raisin Independence Day Festival and Fireworks

Sterling State Park

2800 State Park Road

Monroe, MI 48162

(734) 289-2715



If you’re looking for a festival and/or fireworks to attend, check out Monroe County’s River Raisin Independence Day festival. The festival will include food vendors, live music, and a fireworks display at dusk. A Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into the state park.

Grosse Pointe Farms Regatta and Fireworks

Pier Park

350 Lakeshore Drive

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

(313) 343-2405

www.grossepointefarms.org

Date: June 29 through July 1

The Grosse Pointe Farms regatta and fireworks display will run from June 29 through July 1, and includes both the race and live entertainment. The Soul Provider Band will be performing on June 30, from 7 p.m. until 9:45 p.m., just prior to the fireworks. Each Grosse Pointe Farms resident with a valid park pass will be allowed to bring a maximum of 2 guests, and the event is free to attend.

Michigan Rib Fest

Downtown Royal Oak, MI

Date: July 6 through July 8, 2018

The Michigan Rib Fest is back this year in downtown Royal Oak. Its hours are Friday, July 6, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, July 8, from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome and children ages 12 and under are able to attend for free. The festival will feature live music, food vendors, a Kids Zone, and other food and drinks. The festival will be held in downtown Royal Oak, centering on the West 6th St. and South Center St. area.

