SOUTHFIELD (AP) — A nonprofit that works to improve the lives of children plans to give away 400 new bicycles, helmets and locks to Detroit-area children who are adopted or in foster care.

Orchards Children’s Services says the bike giveaway will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southfield Civic Center Pavilion.

The Larry Culley Bike Day also brings together several hundred corporate volunteers who will assemble the bicycles. About 100 volunteers from Fiat Chrysler will take part in the event. Volunteers from Northwestern Mutual, Quicken Loans, General Motors, student and community teams also will help assemble the bikes.

Experts will teach the children how to safely ride their bicycles. Orchards President and Chief Executive Michael Williams says the safety component is just as important of the bike giveaway.

