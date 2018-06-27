Filed Under:Facebook, jum fouts, Warren Mayor
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts (credit: Vickie Thomas/WWJ) FILE

WARREN (AP) — The mayor of Michigan’s third-largest city has a message for residents: If he’s jogging, do not disturb.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts felt a need to get the message out on Facebook Tuesday after a resident complained that he didn’t speak to her while jogging. Fouts says he didn’t recognize her and typically listens to radio or takes calls on his mobile phone when he’s exercising.

Fouts says he’s “available 24/7 but NOT when I’m jogging.” He says some residents believe he’s “obligated” to stop and talk.

Fouts is in his 70s, and he says he’s trying to keep his heart in good shape. He’s been mayor of Warren, a Detroit suburb, since 2008.

