Filed Under:detroit, Eats, ebony bagley, Metro, summer

By Ebony Bagley

Summer weather has finally arrived in Michigan which makes it the perfect time to enjoy a meal or cocktail outdoors. Here’s a list of some of the best patios across Metro Detroit to enjoy this season.

northern lights patio 5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro Detroit

  1. Northern Lights Lounge in Detroit: Spacious patio, most nights feature live music. Offering full bar and specialty cocktails along with typical pub fare. DJ & Live band nights. Ideal for groups or date night.                                                                                                     theskip 5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro Detroit
  2. The Skip in Downtown Detroit: Lively bar with large outdoor space. Known for frozen drinks, craft cocktails, and a diverse list of beers.                                                                                                                                                                                  ladolcevita 5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro Detroit
  3. La Dolce Vita in Detroit: Old-World Italian eatery with modern flair. Spacious garden patio with live music nights. Ideal for brunch, happy hour and dining.                                                                                                                                            franklin grill 5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro Detroit
  4. Franklin Grill in Franklin: A former blacksmith’s shop turned local dining favorite. The grill and tavern offers locally sourced American cuisine and a full bar.                                                                                                                                     social kitchen 5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro Detroit
  5. Social Kitchen & Bar in Birmingham: Upbeat and trendy dining spot located in the heart of Downtown Birmingham. Offering comfort food with a modern twist, cocktails, wines, rooftop and sidewalk seating.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s