By Ebony Bagley
Summer weather has finally arrived in Michigan which makes it the perfect time to enjoy a meal or cocktail outdoors. Here’s a list of some of the best patios across Metro Detroit to enjoy this season.
- Northern Lights Lounge in Detroit: Spacious patio, most nights feature live music. Offering full bar and specialty cocktails along with typical pub fare. DJ & Live band nights. Ideal for groups or date night.
- The Skip in Downtown Detroit: Lively bar with large outdoor space. Known for frozen drinks, craft cocktails, and a diverse list of beers.
- La Dolce Vita in Detroit: Old-World Italian eatery with modern flair. Spacious garden patio with live music nights. Ideal for brunch, happy hour and dining.
- Franklin Grill in Franklin: A former blacksmith’s shop turned local dining favorite. The grill and tavern offers locally sourced American cuisine and a full bar.
- Social Kitchen & Bar in Birmingham: Upbeat and trendy dining spot located in the heart of Downtown Birmingham. Offering comfort food with a modern twist, cocktails, wines, rooftop and sidewalk seating.