Police: Woman Found Living With Adult Daugter's Corpse A 65-year-old woman has been found living with the body of her adult daughter in a house on Detroit's west side.

5 Best Patios to Check Out this Summer in Metro DetroitHere's a list of some of the best patios across Metro Detroit to enjoy this season.

Report: Most Michiganders Don't Exercise Enough Just 22.9 percent of American adults are getting enough exercise, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

10 Tips For Safe Fourth of July FireworksNearly 13,000 individuals were injured by fireworks across the country last year.

Ex-Tigers Pitching Coach Bosio Says He's 'Crushed' By FiringPitching coach Chris Bosio said Thursday he was fired by the Detroit Tigers for using the word "monkey," but insists he didn't say it in a racial or demeaning context.

Nassar, Trainer Charged With Sex Assault, Karolyis ClearedA grand jury also indicted former sports medicine trainer Debra Van Horn on one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child, making her the first person other than Nassar to be charged in direct connection with the assaults.