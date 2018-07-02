(CNN) — Michael Moore’s documentary about President Donald Trump will be released in September.

On Thursday, the provocative filmmaker stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to reveal that “Fahrenheit 11/9,” both a nod to the title of his 2004 documentary about former President George W. Bush and a reference to the day Trump was declared victor in 2016, will be released on September 21.

Moore told Colbert that the film is about, “how the hell we got in this situation, and how we’re going to get out of it.”

Moore shared a short sneak peek as part of his appearance. In the footage, the director is seen trying to gain entry into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Just tell him it’s me,” Moore says at one point to a security guard.

Moore told Colbert that he was in Mar-a-Largo for just over 11 minutes.

“Did they forcibly toss you out?” Colbert asked.

“No, they’re not able to do that with me,” Moore said, adding a slight chuckle.

Last month, just after Roseanne Barr’s Twitter rant got her outsed from her ABC comedy, Moore indicated in a Facebook post that his documentary would have at least a passing reference to Barr. (Moore, who was among Barr’s targets in her posts, called her comments “hateful” and “slanderous.”)

“I know Roseanne. And I know Trump,” he said, sharing an old clip of himself with Barr and Trump on a talk show. “And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me.”

