What’s more Detroit Proud than 1000 local musicians teaming up to jam “Seven Nation Army”? This “Seen in Detroit” round-up features shots of Tuesday’s Rockin’ 1000 event at Hart Plaza!

Spending the day at Hart Plaza with the Green Machine.

Rocking 1000 in Detroit #Detroit #rockin1000 #7nationarmy

Current situation 🤘#detroit #detroitrockcity #rockin1000 #sevennationarmy

#Rockin1000 🎸🥁🎤🎧🎶 #WhiteStripes #JackWhite #SevenNationArmy #AmazingRace

