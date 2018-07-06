MI — Another lawsuit has been filed involving a student reportedly being injured by an educator. Webb Elementary School student Serenity Wadley nearly suffered a severed finger, her attorney said, after an paraprofessional at the Hazel Park School District allegedly slammed her finger in the door as Wadley tried to leave the classroom.

The lawsuit was filed July 2 against the district and paraprofessional Lynette Daley. It says Daley’s intentional conduct and gross negligence led to Wadley’s injury, which it argued was assault and battery. The lawsuit also claims Daley put Wadley in a room, stood in front of the door and would not let her leave, violating her Constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable bodily restraint.

Attorney Jonathan R. Marko represents the girl and says she is now disfigured for life. He called the incident avoidable and tragic.

