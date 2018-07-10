DETROIT — Market-goers who hit Eastern Market July 22 can find more than just fresh produce and artisan goods. More than 50 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies up for adoption will be on site hoping to find their furever homes with the thousands of locals who pass through each Sunday.

The event is in partnership with the Michigan Humane Society and is pegged “Meet Your Best Friend At The Market” after the popular Meet Your Best Friend At The Zoo adoption effort.

Adoptions will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shed 5. July 22 is also Eastern Market’s Music Festival.

