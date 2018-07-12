Hundreds of Toys R’ Us stores closed in the United States in 2018, one of the most high-profile casualties of the so-called “retail apocalypse.” Now the question is which retailers will replace all those empty stores left behind by the once iconic toy chain.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Hobby Lobby is a big player in the game. Burlington Stores Inc. and TJX Co., which owns stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, are also among the retailers expected to take over those empty stores.

Here are 17 Toys R’ Us stores that closed in Michigan in 2018, now up for grabs:

Southgate, 14333 Eureka Rd.

Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw Ave.

Westland, 34800 Warren Rd.

Livonia, 29150 W Seven Mile Rd.

Madison Heights, 32700 John R Rd.

Roseville, 32070 Gratiot Ave.

Sterling Heights, 13801 Lakeside Cir.

Pontiac, 220 N Telegraph Rd.

Click here to continue.