(CNN) — A busy sunscreen aisle can leave parents confused about which lotions, sticks or sprays to buy for their kids.

Complicating matters are varying recommendations for the average consumer: The US Food and Drug Administration recommends buying products labeled with at least SPF 15, and the American Academy of Dermatology puts the bar at SPF 30.

Several consumer guides provide product rankings using their own criteria, including Consumer Reports and the Environmental Working Group, whose guide to roughly 650 products was released Tuesday.

“Sunburn during early life, especially childhood, is very dangerous for all skin cancers but especially malignant melanoma,” said Dr. Eleni Linos, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco.

These sunburns “are actually much more dangerous than sunburns later on,” she added. “That’s why we need to really protect our kids.”

Understanding the label

“If you look at ingredients in sunscreen, you really don’t see many differences in the sunscreens that are marketed towards children versus the ones that are marketed toward adults — except perhaps in the fragrances,” said Dr. Lisa Garner, a private-practice dermatologist and a clinical professor in dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Regardless of whether a sunscreen is marketed to kids or adults, “essentially, the SPF value is what’s worth focusing on,” Linos said.

Every time you step into the sun, you’re hit with ultraviolet rays that “can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The impact of this damage can range from premature wrinkles to skin cancer.

This is due to two types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. Each has different wavelengths and thus penetrates skin to different depths. The American Academy of Dermatology describes UVB rays as “burning rays” and UVA rays as “aging rays” because of their tendencies to cause sunburns versus wrinkles and age spots, respectively.

Sunscreen, then, provides a shield for these UV rays. The higher the SPF, or sun protection factor, the more of this radiation gets stopped in its tracks.

What’s important to know, Linos said, is that SPF refers only to protection from UVB rays, not UVA. In order to protect against both, “you want to make sure that you’re choosing a sunscreen that has ‘broad spectrum’ on it,” she said.

Experts say that the differences between SPF numbers are small after a certain point. For example, a sunscreen with SPF 15 may block 93% of UVB rays, versus 97% for SPF 30.

“I don’t recommend higher than 50 unless my patient has a disease that’s photosensitive, like patients with lupus,” Garner said. “That 1% difference to them is meaningful.”

Products can also be “water-resistant,” which means the SPF on the label holds true even after 40 minutes underwater. If a label says a sunscreen is “very water-resistant,” that time period jumps to 80 minutes, assuming no towel drying.

Despite these labels, “no sunscreens are ‘waterproof,’ ” the FDA says. “All sunscreens eventually wash off.”

Experts recommend

Regardless of which SPF you choose for yourself or your kids, experts recommend applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen a half-hour before going outside and reapplying frequently, which often means every two hours or soon after sweating or playing in the water — whichever comes first.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends against using sunscreen on babies younger than 6 months; it’s better to keep them in the shade. But when it’s called for, “sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide are less likely to irritate a baby’s sensitive skin,” the organization says.

These products are often referred to as “mineral sunscreens,” though products containing other compounds — such as oxybenzone — have been deemed safe to use and FDA-approved for kids 6 months and older, according to the academy.

Mineral products generally “don’t protect as well,” Garner said, and they often lack chemicals that can prolong the effects of the sunscreen on your skin. “The chemistry of creating an effective sunscreen is difficult,” she said.

Garner said some of her patients have mistakenly believed they were allergic to sunscreens across the board, when in actuality they were having a reaction to a single ingredient.

“Most of the time, when people have a problem with their sunscreen, it’s actually one of the other ingredients — not the sunscreen itself — that they’re sensitive to,” she said.

Some experts also frequently recommend lotions over spray, citing a risk of inhalation and an easier way to gauge whether you’ve applied the right amount.

Choosing the right sunscreen from the hundreds of products lining store shelves can be daunting. Environmental Working Group (EWG) researchers came up with a list of sunscreens to avoid:

14 sunscreens for kids to avoid:

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100

Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100

Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids, SPF 70

Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies, SPF 70+

Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids, SPF 55

Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies, SPF 55

Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion, SPF 70

CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen, SPF 55

Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+

Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70+

Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks, SPF 55

