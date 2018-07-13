  • CBS 62 Live Video

forest fire, Michigan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry has sent a crew of 20 to Michigan to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The division says in a news release 12 trained division foresters and eight civilian firefighters left West Virginia on Wednesday. Some will be stationed at the Hiawatha National Forest in the Upper Peninsula and others will be at the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Dry conditions exist in the region although no large wildfires have been reported.

The crew is expected to be in Michigan for two weeks.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

