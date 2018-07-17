  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, back to school, Economy

CBS Detroit – Parents and students will spend $82.8 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. That amount includes both K-12 and college spending.

The National Retail Federation published its annual survey Thursday and found the average family will spend an average of $684.79 each for elementary through high school students. Last year, families spent an average of $687.72.

RELATED:

The biggest part of the back-to-school budget for K-12 will go to clothes.

  • $236.90- Clothes
  • $187.10- Electronics (Computers, Calculators, Phones)
  • $138.66- Shoes
  • $122.13- Supplies (Notebooks, Pencils, Backpacks, Lunchboxes)

College and graduate students plan to spend even more- $942.17 each for a total of $55.3 billion.

  • $229.21- Electronics
  • $153.32- Clothing and Accessories
  • $109.29- Dorm/Apartment Furnishings
  • $102.82- Food
  • $83.41- Shoes
  • $78.70- Personal Care Items
  • $69.46- School Supplies
  • $62.61- Gift Cards
  • $53.34- Collegiate Branded Gear

77% of K-12 shoppers plan to start back-to-school shopping at least three weeks before school begins; 67% of college shoppers will start shopping that early; however, most plan to wait for the best deals to complete their lists.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. via (CBS13)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s